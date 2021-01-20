Chrissy Teigen is seeing the world in a whole new light. The model and TV personality took to Twitter to share a family snapshot from the National Mall following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Teigen posted a photo of herself standing next to husband John Legend at the top of the stairs in front of the Lincoln Memorial. In the pic, she's holding hands with their 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and their 2-year-old son, Miles, sits on his father's shoulders.

"Ran our asses up the stairs for this shot," Teigen, 35, captioned the photo. "Just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better."

Late last month, Teigen revealed that she was four weeks sober, and that she'd decided to give up drinking all together after an especially traumatic and challenging year for herself and her family.

Teigen concluded her post jokingly using the cadence of former President Donald Trump -- of whom Teigen has been an outspoken critic -- explaining that she's "very happy. the most happy bigly happy."

Legend -- who set to deliver a televised performance during the Celebrating America special in honor of Biden's inauguration Wednesday evening -- also shared a few heartfelt family photos from the National Mall, showing the family looking out over the famed reflecting pool toward the iconic Washington Monument, and standing in front of the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial.

"❤️🇺🇸," Legend captioned one photo, in which Luna and Miles are seen sitting on their shoulders and he and Teigen hold hands.

Teigen and Legend have been staunch supporters of Biden throughout his campaign, even appearing at political rallies and encouraging fans to get out the vote.

Check out the video below to hear more on Teigen's political involvement and efforts throughout the recent election season.

