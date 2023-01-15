Christina Applegate Shines at Critics Choice Awards Amid MS Battle
Christina Applegate reached a new milestone in her health journey! On Thursday, the Dead To Me star attended the 2023 Critics Choice Awards as her first award ceremony, since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
Applegate posed for photos inside the ceremony alongside Julia Roberts.
The actress also showed off her fresh manicure, which is a nod to her hit series, Dead to Me. The names "Jen" and "Judy" are written in gold against her deep-blue nail polish color.
"So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoicefor including me," 51-year-old wrote on Twitter.
Applegate is nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category for her work in Dead To Me. The Bad Moms actress was diagnosed with MS in 2021. In the year since her diagnosis, the actress completed work on her Netflix series and got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- which was her first event since being diagnosed.
In December, Applegate opened up about working with her illness. "Can I say, it sucked balls," she told Kelly Clarkson about initially receiving the news at the start of the work week.
While detailing her experience, Applegate reveals that her health journey was a challenge.
"Shooting [Dead to Me] was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life," she said. "I was diagnosed during shooting and I didn't know what was happening to me. I couldn’t walk. They had to use a wheelchair to get me to set. I was freaking out until someone was like, 'You need a MRI.'"
She added, "Then I found out on a Monday after work that I had MS. A disease that I'm going to have for the rest of my life. And then I started thinking about the last four years and I had very small symptoms."
The Married with Children alum shared the importance of paying attention to your body, as she revealed that the symptoms where there before she was diagnosed with the illness.
"We were on set, and I would go, 'Oh, I think I'm tired,'" she said. "So it presented itself a few years ago until it just got as bad as it did."
