For Heather Rae El Moussa, Christina Hall and their husbands, co-parenting is at the center of their message.

After Heather and Christina were photographed in what appeared to be a heated exchange at a kids soccer game last weekend, the women and Tarek El Moussa have shared new group photos to social media, conveying a united front.

The photos feature Heather, Tarek, Christina, and her husband, Josh Hall, posing with Tarek and Christina's daughter, Taylor, who is standing between the two couples.

"Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth. Co-parenting and doing what’s right," Heather captioned her post. "It’s been a rough week for all of us. Tay’s open house tonight, she’s just the cutest."

Over on her account, Christina wrote, "Co-parenting 101. Kids come first. Taylor’s open house. Next, on to middle school she goes. Brayden is recovering well and we are all grateful. It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace 🙏."

Tarek echoed the sentiment, telling fans on his post, "It’s been a rough exhausting week! Bray is starting to feel a little bit better so we made it out to Taylor’s open house tonight. I’m so proud of both of them."

At the time photos of their apparent spat emerged earlier this week, the four told ET in a joint statement, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.”

While they may have ironed out their differences, a source recently told ET that Tarek's wife and ex "haven't been getting along."

The co-parents were also recently faced with a health scare after Tarek and Christina's 6-year-old son, Brayden, had to undergo an emergency appendectomy. "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents. After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning," Christina wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣..luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits."

As Brayden's mom and dad reiterated in their recent statements, the youngster continues to be on the mend.

