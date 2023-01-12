Christina Hall is going down south for her new HGTV series, Christina in the Country. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Christina and her husband, Josh, about their new show and what the newlyweds plan to keep off camera.

"Well, I grew up going to my grandparents' farm, and those are my best memories. They had about 100 acres on the central coast, and we grew up dirt bike riding and swimming in the creeks," Christina said when asked what made her want to try out country life. "So, it just felt like real life, right? And then, 2020 hit and everything was crazy, and I came out to Tennessee to visit a friend and just fell in love with the area. I was hooked, immediately."

The balance of being on the coast in Orange County and in the country in Franklin, Tennessee, is one that Christina called "great" for both her and her family. The mother of three shares children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, as well as 3-year-old Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

"I think just so lucky to have the coast-to-coast life, right? Josh, this is where he feels very comfortable, is in Tennessee. Again. we have our family here, but also just enjoying the coast life. We have the best time in Newport as well, bike riding, enjoying the beach, we have a great property there, we have our friends and family there. But then traveling to Tennessee, we just have those relaxing southern vibes, and I’m just really enjoying doing both shows. It’s really fun," the Christina on the Coast star said. "It's new adventures, and just feeling relaxed, settled. All the good vibes."

As for what fans can expect to see from the homes Christina will be working on down south, she said prepare for even more "unique" renovations than what she's done on her California properties.

"We are getting very eclectic clients -- we have musicians, we have songwriters. It’s not just what you might expect of just seeing. like, modern farmhouse or the country flair," Christina explained. "We're incorporating a lot of really cool styles, a lot of really unique styles. Actually, I think, more unique than what I’m doing in California."

"Because you have people from all walks of life that we're working with," she added.

In addition to a new scenery and a whole new set of homes, fans will get a look at Christina's life in the country and her relationship with her new beau. As for what they plan to share with the world and what they're keeping to themselves, Christina said it's something the couple, who tied the knot last year, is "constantly" in communication about.

"Josh and I are also executive producers on both shows, so, there is many hours of communication as far as what we wanna share, what we wanna keep for ourselves," Christina explained. "We didn’t film the wedding, for example, that won’t be on television. It’s just constant communication. When we first initially talked about him appearing on the show, I made it just 100 percent like, it's always us first. We are the priority, and whatever else is second, of course, you know us and the kids, so, it’s just anything that’s fun."

She added, "You’re only going to see things that are fun. We have a great time doing it, and it's just real, like what you see here is real life. It’s really what we're doing, and it's tons of adventures, it's fresh starts. It’s been an amazing journey."

As far as what Josh wants the world to know about their relationship, he said that the newlyweds are "enjoying life" and love each other.

"I've always been a pretty private person, like, you couldn't find anything about me," Josh told ET. "Obviously, she's a public figure, getting with her we had to find a happy medium, where we've chosen what we want to share. More or less, we keep all the intimate, personal stuff private and between us, and when we share something, that's a small part of our life, but it's enough to let people know, 'Hey, we're here. We're together, we're enjoying life and we do love each other."

Christina in the Country premieres Jan. 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET on HGTV.

