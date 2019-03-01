Christina Perri is an open book.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share with fans that she's hit seven years of sobriety, but confessed that she "almost didn't make it."

"This year was actually the hardest one yet," Perri candidly wrote. "I almost lost my sobriety, my sanity, my faith, my marriage, and myself... about 100 times. but here i am, i was carried, and for this i am grateful."

Supportive comments quickly rolled in for the "Jar of Hearts" singer, who recently revealed to ET's Keltie Knight that those very same fans helped her through her struggles with postpartum depression. Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, welcomed daughter Carmella last year.

"I was suffering from postpartum symptoms, which happens to really every woman that gives birth. They go through a variety of symptoms -- in some it's a 10 and some it's a three -- but every woman sort of has these hormonal imbalances," she explained. "For me, the beginning was fine but then when I quit breastfeeding, I hit all of the postpartum symptoms."

"They all sort of swam over me, and I felt very much under water. So I realized, because I'm very self-aware and I love therapy and I love mental health, that the No. 1 thing to do is to talk about it," continued Perri, who said she took to her struggle to her Instagram Story, asking for fans to reach out if they had similar experiences. "I unlocked all my DMs... and I got like, 15,000 messages."

The singer said she found herself having meaningful conversations with "hundreds of women." "I swear, I just felt so much better and not even in a cheesy way, but like, that was one of the most necessary things I needed to get through that very, very scary dark phase," she admitted. "Then I came out on the other end, and I was just so grateful to these women. A lot of them now I still just chat with, because I've already opened that thing and now we're just mom friends. But I feel like all women need that community and needed that tribe."

"It is the hardest, it is the scariest, and the most challenging thing I've ever been through," Perri said of motherhood. "It's not glamorous at all to be walking around, pumping all day and no one talks about it that much. And then it makes it feel like a secret or that it shouldn't be talked about and that just snowballs."

The singer couldn't be happier to be a mom, however. Her daughter even inspired her new album, Songs for Carmella: Lullabies & Sing-a-Longs, out now.

"I have sung to this baby every single day of her life, and about 10 months into her life, I realized that maybe I should also sing these songs for everybody else," Perri said.

The album also includes a new lullaby version of her hit, "A Thousand Years," a song which she called "the craziest thing that has happened to me in my career."

"It feels like such a gift of a song. I wrote it for the Twilight movie, and then it just kind of surpasses that and just becomes the most wonderful wedding song," she shared. "Every year I just see it keeps going."

"I really can't believe it took me this long to make a lullaby version of 'A Thousand Years,' because so many people come up to me and say, 'Hey I got married to your song... and now I have a baby and I play it for my baby'.. Like, I've actually sung my own song to my baby. It's just so incredibly appropriate, if you look at it from that angle."

And little Carmella might just grow up to follow in her mom's musical footsteps. "She is [a great piano player]. And you know what? I mean, not for nothing, but she doesn't just slam the piano. She like literally plays notes. I'm not even kidding, this kid may be a total prodigy. Who knows?" Perri wondered. "Or she might be a scientist, which would be fine too."

See more on Perri in the video below.

