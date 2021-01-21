Christina Ricci is taking additional legal action against her estranged husband, James Heerdegen.

ET can confirm based on court records that the actress has filed for a temporary restraining order against Heerdegen. The filing comes six months after Ricci filed for divorce from the film producer after nearly seven years of marriage.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Ricci claims that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been a dangerous time in her household, as Heerdegen allegedly physically abused her multiple times and she now fears for her life as well as for their 6-year-old son, Freddie. The outlet reports that Ricci told Heerdegen she wanted a divorce early last year, but "found herself trapped in a house with a violent abuser" when the country shut down due to COVID-19.

ET has reached out to attorneys for Ricci and Heerdegen for comment.

Last July, ET reported that Ricci cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split in her divorce filing. The actress was reportedly granted an emergency protective order by cops at the time after claiming an altercation took place and that Heerdegen allegedly spit on her.

