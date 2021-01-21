Christina Ricci is taking additional legal action against her estranged husband, James Heerdegen.

ET has learned that the actress has been granted a domestic violence restraining order against Heerdegen. The news comes six months after Ricci filed for divorce from the film producer after nearly seven years of marriage.

The restraining order rules that Heerdegen must stay 100 yards away from Ricci, cannot have visitation rights with their 6-year-old son, Freddie, and must stay away from the family dog.

According to Ricci's restraining order request, the actress claimed in court docs that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been a dangerous time in her household, as Heerdegen allegedly physically abused her multiple times. The docs state that Ricci told Heerdegen she wanted a divorce early last year, but "found herself trapped in a house with a violent abuser" when the country shut down due to COVID-19.

Ricci's lawyer, Samantha Spector, did not respond to a request for comment. ET has also reached out to Heerdegen's attorney for comment.

Last July, ET reported that Ricci cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split in her divorce filing. The actress was reportedly granted an emergency protective order by cops at the time after claiming an altercation took place and that Heerdegen allegedly spit on her.

