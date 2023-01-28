Christina Ricci is firing back at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its decision to launch a review of campaign procedures following Andrea Riseborough's surprise nomination in the Best Actress category for her role in To Leslie.

Ricci took to Instagram on Friday and, in a reply, let her feelings known about the Academy's review, calling it "hilarious," among other things.

"Seems hilarious that the 'surprise nomination' (meaning tons of money wasn't spent to position this actress) of a legitimately brilliant performance is being met with an investigation," Ricci wrote on Instagram (via The Independent). "So it's only the films and actors that can afford the campaigns that deserve recognition? Feels elitist and exclusive and frankly very backward to me."

Whether Riseborough wins or loses, Ricci is adamant "her nomination will be tainted by this."

Ricci added, "If it's taken away shame on them."

The Academy, which never directly mentioned Riseborough or To Leslie, announced Friday it is taking a closer look at campaign procedures.

"It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process," the statement read. "We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication. We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances."

The Academy announced the review just days after Riseborough was among the Best Actress nominees, alongside Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Williams (The Fablemans) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Many were shocked considering that, up until her Oscar nomination, the only other award Riseborough had been nominated for was for an Independent Spirit Award. What's more, fans were taken aback that Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Viola Davis (The Woman King) were snubbed in the category.

It's purported that Riseborough's late push -- and subsequent Oscar nomination -- was due to a late-in-the-season, star-studded word-of-mouth campaign. From Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet and Amy Adams to Mia Farrow, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton, a plethora of celebrities pushed for Riseborough to earn the distinct recognition before Academy voters submitted their nominations on Jan. 17.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.

