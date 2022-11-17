Yellowjackets is about to get "even wilder" in season 2, Christina Ricci says.

"I can't really get too much into detail, but I will say the first couple scripts had the entire cast gasping," Ricci told ET's Denny Directo at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Wednesday. "So it's even wilder."

"More crazy, more shocking," she teased, "and really compelling and fun."

On the Showtime survival drama, Ricci plays the adult version of Misty in the present-day timeline and, when the anticipated sophomore season returns next year, she'll be joined by several new faces sure to up the dramatics. That includes Lauren Ambrose, who will portray adult Van, and Ricci's Ice Storm co-star Elijah Wood, who will play citizen detective Walter in a season-long arc. Wood's character, in particular, "will challenge Misty in ways she won’t see coming," according to the official description.

"It's really fun; it's exciting. After our first season, people loved the show so they're excited to be there and it's really been fun," Ricci said of welcoming the new cast members. "Most of my scenes -- not to spoil anything -- but a lot of my scenes this season have been with Elijah Wood and it's wonderful working with him again. We've just had a great time."

But before Yellowjackets returns to the small screen, Ricci will be stepping back into the world of the Addams Family on Wednesday, decades after playing the titular heroine in the 1990s movies. In the new iteration, she'll play a new character, Nevermore Academy alum Miss Marilyn Thornhill.

"It's Tim Burton so you can't really go wrong," she said of being asked to return. "Also, the scripts were really wonderful. I love the spirit in which they were making the show. It really does retain a lot of the spirit of Wednesday -- that dignity, that incredibly self-assured young girl who knows who she is and won't change or pander for other people. I think it's really great. Every generation should have their own Wednesday."

The actress praised Wednesday leading lady Jenna Ortega's performance, calling her "smart and self-possessed." "She just was Wednesday, you know?" Ricci said. "I came on set -- she'd been doing the show already for a couple months -- and she was Wednesday, and I'm just so impressed with her as a person, as an actress. Really, she's wonderful in the part and she's a perfect Wednesday... She's the perfect Wednesday for this time."

Asked which role from her storied career stands out to her, Ricci had to give credit to her Addams Family role.

"I would have to say like Wednesday," she answered. "Playing Wednesday has been a huge part of my life and career and really something that was so fun to make when we made both movies. It's so fun to carry on that spirit. I'm so happy to be here in this new incarnation and, like I said, every generation should have their own Wednesday."

Wednesday premieres Nov. 23 on Netflix.

