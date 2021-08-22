Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Tease Fans With Steamy Behind-the-Scenes Pic
It is definitely getting hot in here. Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are sending Law & Order: SVU fans into a frenzy with a steamy behind-the-scenes snapshot.
Over the weekend, one Twitter user posted photos showing Meloni and Hargitay on set, portraying their iconic characters -- Detectives Elliot Stabler an Olivia Benson -- in a passionate kissing scene.
"Can y'all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they are kissing with the caption #Rehearsing," the fan wrote. "It would be the end of us and the end of the internet."
It didn't take long for Meloni and Hargitay to give a little gift to the legion of devoted fans who desperately want to see their characters end up together.
Meloni snapped a pic of himself and Hargitay staring into each other's eyes, so close their noses are touching, and seemingly about to lock lips -- but not quite.
"#rehearsing what @Mariska ?" Meloni captioned the post.
For her part, Hargitay retweeted and added, "Are you blushing? it’s getting hot in here," along with a fire emoji.
Needless to say, the post had the desired effect. Fans flooded the comments section with swooning messages, with one writing, "This warms my heart and makes smile," and "I hope you have a huge supply of crazy glue because I think you just broke the internet again."
The second season of Meloni's spin-off series Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to premiere in September. The actor spoke with ET back in May, and opened up about why he returned to the Law & Order franchise a decade after his SVU departure, and teased the long-loved Stabler/Benson relationship.
Check out the video below to hear more.
