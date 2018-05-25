'Christopher Robin' Reunites All of Winnie the Pooh's Friends in Heartwarming New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Christopher Robin is officially here.

The film's star, Ewan McGregor, debuted the trailer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and let's just say you should have a few tissues nearby before watching.

Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl, and Winnie the Pooh are all back in the live-action film, which sees McGregor's Christopher Robin losing sight of what's important in life. It's then that Pooh appears, taking him back to Hundred Acre Wood.

Things take a turn when Pooh realizes it might be "our turn to save Christopher," and gathers up the gang for a trip to London.

Watch the trailer below.

In addition to McGregor, the Marc Foster-directed movie also stars Hayley Atwell as Christopher's wife, Evelyn, Bronte Carmichael as their daughter, Madeline, and Mark Gatiss as Giles Winslow, Christopher's boss. Jim Cummings voices Winnie-the-Pooh and Tigger, Brad Garrett voices Eeyore, Toby Jones voices Owl, Nick Mohammed voices Piglet, Peter Capaldi voices Rabbit and Sophie Okonedo voices Kanga.

In a recent interview with ET, Foster teased that the film was going to be "very emotional." "There’s no better time to get a big hug by Pooh," he said.

“It was an enduring process to develop Pooh the way I liked him,” Foster continued. “They’re not brand new toys we bought off a shelf, they had some love in them, some wear and tear. Christopher Robin played with them a lot as toys, and when you see them, they should look a little vintage.”

Christopher Robin hits theaters on Aug. 3. See more in the video below.

