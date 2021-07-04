Ciara and Russell Wilson Serve Up Fierce Looks In Italy
Ciara and Russell Wilson are serving up fierce looks in Italy. The couple's trip overseas is just as fabulous as you'd imagine.
Dressed in a stylish black leather dress, cool shades and gold jewelry, Ciara couldn't have looked cooler. Wilson, meanwhile, also impressed with his ensemble -- a black-and-gold button-up, black trousers and aviator sunglasses.
"He said 'Pack your bags….We’re going to Italy.' @DangeRussWilson," Ciara captioned a video of the two striking a pose inside a glamorous Italian apartment.
The singer's fans and friends gushed over the post, with Vanessa Bryant writing, "😍😍😍Servín 🔥."
Russell and Ciara didn't let those outfits go to waste. The football star shared a video of him and Ciara enjoying a gondola ride.
"ITALY. 🇮🇹 @Ciara," he captioned the video.
The couple definitely works hard to play hard. In a recent interview with ET, Ciara shared that she's working on her next studio album, which is "coming along really good."
The GRAMMY winner said she was focusing on picking the right timing and making sure everything is as she envisions before she puts it out to her fans.
"I can't wait till that moment is here and as soon as I have that date, I will make sure to put it out there for my fans," she shared. "So I'm excited and looking forward to it."
See more on Ciara in the video below.
