Ciara Stuns in All White at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

When it comes to lewks, Ciara always delivers. The 35-year-old singer stunned in an all-white leggy look on the red carpet for Elle's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles Tuesday night.
The halter neck dress by Monot featured a flowing train and a thigh-high slit that showed off plenty of leg. Ciara wore her hair in a messy bun and paired the show-stopping dress with white-heeled sandals and jewels by Bulgari.
The event honored nine remarkable women for the creative and cultural contributions they've made to the worlds of music, film, television, and beyond.
Honorees included Jennifer Hudson, Gal Gadot, Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie, Rita Moreno, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Jodie Comer and Lauren Ridloff.
The singer most recently wowed in an equally as jaw-dropping number at this year's Met Gala. Ciara wore a green, sequined football jersey-inspired gown with cut-outs at the hips. She rocked her husband, Russell Wilson's, No. 3 jersey number, and was sporting his Super Bowl ring. Ciara completed her look with an on-theme football-shaped clutch.
"Obviously, I'm repping my husband's jersey tonight," she told ET of her look. "This is the color inspiration."
For more of the always fashion-forward singer, watch below.
