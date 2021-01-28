Cicely Tyson is being remembered by her former colleagues, fans, friends and family. The iconic Emmy-winning actress died on Thursday at the age of 96.

"With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon," Tyson's family said, via her manager, Larry Thompson. "At this time, please allow the family their privacy. A formal statement and details will follow."

As news broke of her death, Shonda Rhimes, who worked with Tyson on How to Get Away With Murder, tweeted, "I really need this not to be true." She also retweeted Netflix's message, which reads: "A force in her industry who opened the door for so many to follow. There will never be another with the poise, class, and talent of Cicely Tyson. Rest in power."

I really need this not to be true — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2021

A force in her industry who opened the door for so many to follow. There will never be another with the poise, class, and talent of Cicely Tyson.



Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/z9N72BLdUh — Netflix (@netflix) January 29, 2021

The Real's Loni Love also wrote. "My heart....#CicelyTyson."

We’ve lost one of the all-time greats. RIP Cicely Tyson. — Kemp Powers (@Powerkeni) January 29, 2021

The King Center joins the world in remembering the life and legacy of #CicelyTyson. Trailblazer is not a sufficient description. What a legendary artist, sage and matriarch. We salute her. Rest in power, Lady Cicely. pic.twitter.com/aLAc8HgrCR — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) January 29, 2021

Stunned to hear that Cicely Tyson had joined the ancestors. Words like “trailblazer,” “genius,” and “legend” are shamefully insufficient when describing Ms. Tyson. May she rest in perfect peace. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 29, 2021

So many great stories about Cicely Tyson! Whew: that lady was amazing. While shooting a doc on her in Spanish Harlem—people kept stopping their cars! In the street! To hop out and say hi! Old people. Teenagers. Middle aged fans. “Ciss-el-lee” they’d chant as she’d walk by! — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 29, 2021

Legend. Rest in Paradise Queen. Thank you for kicking doors down for girls like me. #CicelyTysonhttps://t.co/BzLlLfyaIb — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) January 29, 2021

Tyson's death comes a day after Oscar-winner actress Cloris Leachman died at the age of 94. For more on her passing, watch below.

