Cicely Tyson Dead at 96: Shonda Rhimes, Loni Love and More Celebs Pay Tribute
Cicely Tyson is being remembered by her former colleagues, fans, friends and family. The iconic Emmy-winning actress died on Thursday at the age of 96.
"With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon," Tyson's family said, via her manager, Larry Thompson. "At this time, please allow the family their privacy. A formal statement and details will follow."
As news broke of her death, Shonda Rhimes, who worked with Tyson on How to Get Away With Murder, tweeted, "I really need this not to be true." She also retweeted Netflix's message, which reads: "A force in her industry who opened the door for so many to follow. There will never be another with the poise, class, and talent of Cicely Tyson. Rest in power."
The Real's Loni Love also wrote. "My heart....#CicelyTyson."
See more tributes below:
Tyson's death comes a day after Oscar-winner actress Cloris Leachman died at the age of 94. For more on her passing, watch below.
