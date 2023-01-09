Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes Reveals If She'd Do a 'My So Called Life' Reboot (E…
Howard Stern Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Whiny B****es'
Diddy Reacts to Yung Miami 'Side Chick' Claims After Welcoming B…
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere: Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthingto…
The Bacon Brothers Kick Off New Season of 'Carpool Karaoke!'
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional as Her Final Season Wit…
'Loren & Alexei': Loren Discusses Moving to Israel With Her Frie…
Meghan Markle's Story About 'Jarring' Kate Middleton Hug in Docu…
Adele Serenades Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Birthday During Vega…
ET's Holiday Break 2022 Movie Guide: 'Babylon,' 'Glass Onion,' '…
Inside Blake Shelton’s Music Career: ET’s Best Moments With the …
Joanna Gaines Hospitalized Before the Holidays After Suffering I…
Royal Expert Says Prince William Feels 'Betrayed' by Harry, 'Rec…
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Spill on Which Celebs Throw the Bes…
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner
Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Start Prison Sentences in January
Remembering Whitney Houston: Inside Her Rise to Fame
Jay Leno Explains How His Face Caught Fire in First Interview Af…
George R.R. Martin Explains the Dragons' Design in 'House of the…
While she was the star of My So-Called Life, Claire Danes is about to be part of a Party of Five! The 43-year-old actress is pregnant with her third child, People confirms.
Danes and her husband, 47-year-old actor Hugh Dancy, are already parents to 10-year-old Cyrus and 4-year-old Rowan.
The 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday might be where Danes debuts her baby bump as she's nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series for her part in FX's Fleishman Is in Trouble.
But don't expect another kid to slow down Danes' career! After the birth of Cyrus, Danes opened up to Elle about motherhood and why she doesn't think she'd be a very good stay-at-home parent.
"I've always wanted to have kids, but I'm glad I didn't until now," she told the magazine at the time. "When I was thinking about [working and being a mother] originally, I was really nervous about it. … I think I would make a lousy stay-at-home mom. It just wouldn't suit me. I feel so fortunate, in that I've had this arrow-straight focus ...that I wanted to act."
Gushing over Dancy, she also told Elle, "Hugh was just the right partner for me. I got very, very lucky. There's only so much credit you can take when it just sort of works, you know? And obviously we work hard at maintaining our relationship -- that is central to both our lives -- but at the same time, it's just this kind of ease that I can't really account for."
For more celebrity baby news, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Why Hugh Dancy Is 'Glad' Wife Claire Danes Had an 'Inadequate' One-Night Stand
Jessie J Is Pregnant After Suffering Miscarriage: 'I Am so Happy'
Keke Palmer Shares Sweet Babymoon Photos With Beau Darius Jackson
Ireland Baldwin Pregnant With First Child: 'Happy New Year'
Related Gallery