Claire Danes Reveals Whether She's Down for a 'My So-Called Life' Revival (Exclusive)

Could Claire Danes ever see herself returning to Liberty High School?

ET caught up with the 39-year-old actress at a press day for her latest film, A Kid Like Jake, in New York City on Tuesday, where she opened up about the possibility of reviving My So-Called Life, the '90s teen drama series that kicked off her acting career.

Though her portrayal of Angela Chase won her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, the series was short-lived. It aired on ABC from August 1994 to January 1995, but has since developed a cult-like following.

"We didn't even make it through a full season," Danes joked to ET's Nischelle Turner. "It’s like [David] Bowie said, 'It doesn’t matter who did it first. It matters who does it second.' And I think it was maybe just a little too ahead of its time."

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Danes says that back when she was filming the series, which also featured stars like Jared Leto (Jordan Catalano), Bess Armstrong (Patty Chase) and Wilson Cruz (Rickie Vasquez), "it was a very different environment."

"It was [different]," she reiterated. "I think it was kind of radical to be... inside a teenage girl’s brain like that."

So, if approached to reprise her role as Angela today, would Danes do it?

"Oh, I don't know," she said. "I'm still very dear friends with Winnie Holzman, the creator, and actually many people involved with the show, but I don't know."

"Probably not," she added, "but I’m so grateful that it's had this afterlife that it's had."

For now, Danes is solely focused on her current film projects, like A Kid Like Jake, which hits theaters June 1. ET was also with Danes and the cast last month, where she and co-star Jim Parsons praised the "universal" story of the movie. Watch the video below to hear more.

