More like The Girl With a Case of the Giggles.

Sure, that's a lot less intense than The Girl in the Spider's Web, but it was at least the case behind the scenes of the latest Girl With the Dragon Tattoo story. Just watch this exclusive gag reel, in which Lisbeth Salander herself, Claire Foy, can't keep a straight face as she shoots a bathtub scene, sings about windshield wipers and accidentally smacks a co-star for real during a fight scene.

The Girl in the Spider's Web, from director Fede Álvarez, arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday with a slew of bonus materials, including making-of featurettes and eight deleted scenes, but only ET has the gag reel.

RELATED CONTENT:

Claire Foy's 3-Year-Old Daughter Hated Her 'Girl in the Spider's Web' Haircut (Exclusive)

Olivia Colman Jokes About Her and Claire Foy's Bathroom Meet-Up Conversation Topics (Exclusive)

24 Movies We're Excited for in 2019: Aliens, Assassins and a Magical Flying Elephant