Clare Crawley isn't married to Dale Moss just yet. The former Bachelorette raised fans' eyebrows on Thursday when she posted a video to her Instagram Story, during which she referred to Moss, her fiancé, as her "husband."

"Nothing makes me happier than grocery shopping with my husband," a masked-up Crawley declared in the clip.

She followed the post up with another message to debunk speculation that she and Moss had secretly tied the knot.

"Slip of the tongue!" Crawley wrote alongside a video of her shaking her head. "We aren't married."

Crawley got engaged to Moss roughly two weeks into filming her season of The Bachelorette, and Tayshia Adams stepped in to replace her on the show. While the couple may not be married yet, they are already thinking about the future.

"What I love about Dale is nothing scares him with talking about the future. I talk about babies all the time," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast last month. "He's like, 'Yeah, that's what I want.' It doesn't scare him. I'll remind him of things all the time. 'Not getting any younger!' I'll say things like that and he's like, 'You think I don't know this? Yeah, let's do this.'"

"As long as we're together that's the only thing that matters," Moss added. "...This is the best time. We just get to be ourselves and really share that... We're in this to build a future and build a life. That's what we're doing."

