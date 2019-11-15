Clive Owen Joins 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' as Bill Clinton 

Clive Owen is set to play President Bill Clinton on Impeachment: American Crime Story, ET has learned.

The Oscar-nominated star joins FX’s ongoing anthology series about true events that shaped the American landscape. Following The People v O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the third season is turning its attention to the 1998 impeachment trial of the 42nd president.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy previously announced that Beanie Feldstein will star as Monica Lewinsky, with Sarah Paulson playing Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

According to FX, the series will go inside the national scandal that made Jones, Lewinsky and key figures in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the new season will be written and executive produced by Sarah Burgess.

Notably, Lewinsky herself will serve as a producer on the series, which was reportedly shelved until Murphy could get her OK to move forward.

Prior to the news that Owen was joining the cast, ET caught up with Feldstein at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 2020 Golden Globes Awards Season celebration in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Booksmart star said she couldn’t reveal much about her upcoming portrayal of Lewinsky because they “haven’t started yet.” However, she did praise her co-star, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Marcia Clark on the first season of American Crime Story.

“Sarah Paulson is my favorite actor of all time,” Feldstein said. “So to get to stand toe-to-toe with her as Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp is going to be a ride of a lifetime. I’m extremely excited.”

Impeachment: American Crime Story is set to debut Sept. 27, 2020 on FX.

