Celebrated actress Cloris Leachman has died at the age of 94. As the news broke, some of the acclaimed performer's famous friends, fans and former co-stars paid tribute to her memory.

George Takei shared a heartfelt message in a post sharing the news of her death, writing, "Cloris Leachman has passed. The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94."

"Rest in peace, and save a laugh for us when we get there," the 83-year-old actor added.

English rock legend Peter Frampton shared his regards to Leachman's memory as well, tweeting, "Rest in peace Cloris Leachman you will always inhabit my sense of humour. Thank you."

"It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face," Leachman's longtime manager Juliet Green said in a statement to ET. "You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic."

"She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously. A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights. The family requests that any donations in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals," Green shared.

The outpouring of love included many posts sharing screenshots and clips from some of Leachman's many iconic roles, in films such as Kiss Me Deadly, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety and her many celebrated TV performances in shows including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Raising Hope, Love Boat and many, many others.

Here's a look at some of the thoughtful tributes and memorials honoring Leachman's legacy.

this one really hurts she was a comedic genius & an equally tremendous dramatic actress @Cloris_Leachman you were the best https://t.co/OFsVj1Ancg — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 27, 2021

There's no other word for Cloris Leachman than legend.



OK, fine, icon too. pic.twitter.com/fhj95wpT3n — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) January 27, 2021

Once had the honor to spend an afternoon with Cloris Leachman who was full of great stories. Here she is on leading man Frank Sinatra. pic.twitter.com/w09kfJE7Yv — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) January 27, 2021

RIP one of the funniest people who will ever live. We'll miss you, Cloris Leachman. pic.twitter.com/FzHPCzf1yk — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) January 27, 2021

What a talent. And what a career. TV fans everywhere, and everyone else will really miss the much admired Cloris Leachman. https://t.co/g2PEzLytiw — Sam Rubin (@SamOnTV) January 27, 2021

I interviewed Cloris Leachman a little over 10 years ago and this was how our conversation began. Just an extraordinary talent. #RIPhttps://t.co/aV7jxGeuJqpic.twitter.com/YvUQvQtk5x — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 27, 2021

RIP the very funny Cloris Leachman.



[Horses neighing.] pic.twitter.com/vpUcd8ICff — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/GaEHUbF9JR — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) January 27, 2021

Rats! RATS! Oh, rats. Cloris Leachman. Her garageJenga sequence in Raising Hope slayed me. And The Last Picture Show was sublime. RATS. pic.twitter.com/RAUAu8FHzk — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) January 27, 2021

What an amazing woman. What an incredible life. Glad to share a few hilarious moments with you. Rest well funny lady. ❤️#clorisleachmanpic.twitter.com/b6OLUzvZLA — Amber Osborne (@MissDestructo) January 27, 2021

There was nothing funnier when I was a kid than Frau Blucher in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN. There might still not be anything funnier. RIP Cloris Leachman. pic.twitter.com/9oSLehyf5O — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman, a wonderful comedian. One of the best line-readings ever imo: https://t.co/W35d5piQwT — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman had over 280 film and TV credits from 1947 to an unreleased completed film. That’s 74 years of consistent work. Just amazing. — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman. Thank you for the laughs. 🙏🏻 — Lauren Holly (@LaurenHolly) January 27, 2021

The famed actress' rep confirmed to ET that Leachman died in her sleep on Tuesday night. She was at her Encinitas, California, home, with her daughter, Dinah Englund, by her side.

Leachman appeared in over 100 films and televisions shows including The Facts of Life, Phyllis, Malcolm in the Middle, American Gods, The Longest Yard, Bad Santa, Touched by an Angel, Lassie and Perry Mason among countless others.

She also worked with fellow Hollywood legends like Katharine Hepburn, Alfred Hitchcock and Paul Newman, and appeared in three films helmed by famed director Mel Brooks: Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety and History of the World: Part 1.

In 2006, Drake University presented Leachman with an honorary doctorate. Two years later, Leachman took her talents to Dancing With the Stars, becoming the oldest person to compete on the show. Leachman's accolades also include being inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011 and receiving an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, Northwestern University, in 2014. PETA also gave Leachman a lifetime achievement award in 2017, commemorating her work as an animal activist.

Leachman is survived by her four children and six grandchildren.

