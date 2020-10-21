The 2020 CMT Music Awards are crowning its winners! The entirely fan-voted show kicks off Wednesday night, with stars including Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett leading the nominations.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Carrie Underwood -- currently the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 wins -- Blanco Brown, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and The Chicks, who return with their first CMT nomination since 2007.

Hosted by Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland, this year's show will also honor crossover performances with first-time nods for Gwen Stefani, Halsey and Marshmello.

Check back throughout the night for the full list of winners, which will be updated as the categories are presented.

Here's a full list of all of this year's nominees!



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

-Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”

-Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”

-Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”

-Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

-Keith Urban - “Polaroid”

-Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”

-Little Big Town - “Sugar Coat”

-Luke Combs - “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

-Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”

-Old Dominion - “Some People Do”

-Sam Hunt - “Hard To Forget”

-Tanya Tucker - “Bring My Flowers Now”

-The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

-Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”



FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

-Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”

-Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”

-Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”

-Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”

-Maren Morris - “The Bones”

-Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”



MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

-Jason Aldean - “Got What I Got”

-Luke Bryan - “One Margarita”

-Luke Combs - “Even Though I'm Leaving”

-Morgan Wallen - “Chasin' You (Dream Video)”

-Sam Hunt - “Hard To Forget”

-Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”



GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

-Lady A - “Champagne Night”

-Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

-Midland - “Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

-Old Dominion - “One Man Band”

-The Chicks - “Gaslighter”

-The Highwomen - “Crowded Table”



DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

-Brothers Osborne - “All Night (Studio Performance)”

-Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

-Florida Georgia Line - “Blessings”

-LOCASH - “One Big Country Song”

-Maddie & Tae - “Die From A Broken Heart”



BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

-Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”

-Caylee Hammack - “Family Tree”

-Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”

-Ingrid Andress - “More Hearts Than Mine”

-Riley Green - “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

-Travis Denning - “After a Few”



COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

-Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - “Nobody But You”

-Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - “I Hope You're Happy Now”

-Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours”

-Kane Brown featuring Nelly - “Cool Again”

-Marshmello and Kane Brown - “One Thing Right”

-Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - “Beer Can't Fix”



QUARANTINE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

-Big & Rich - "Stay Home"

-Brad Paisley - "No I In Beer"

-Carly Pearce - "It Won’t Always Be Like This (The Social Distance Sessions)"

-Charlie Worsham ft. Billy Justineau, Molly Tuttle, Rachel Loy, Jillian Jacqueline, Tucker Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Leigh Nash, Fancy Hagood, Lucie Silvas, John Osborne & Sadler Vaden - "With A Little Help From My Friends" (Beatles Cover)

-Dave Haywood (of Lady A) & Kelli Haywood - "Just Another Day In Quarantine"

-Dolly Parton - "When Life Is Good Again"

-Granger Smith - "DON’T COUGH ON ME!"

-Luke Combs - "Six Feet Apart"

-Tenille Townes ft. Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Keelan Donovan, Alex Hall, Adam Hambrick & Caylee Hammack - "Lean On Me" (Bill Withers Cover)

-Thomas Rhett ft. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban - "Be A Light" (Fan Video)



CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

-Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards” - from CMT Artists of the Year

-Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs - “Brand New Man” - from CMT Crossroads

-Chris Young - “Drowning” - from CMT Artists of the Year

-Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - “Graveyard” - from CMT Crossroads

-Sam Hunt - “Fancy” - from CMT Artists of the Year

-Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - “Tell Me When It's Over” - from CMT Crossroads

