CNN Anchor Christiane Amanpour Reveals Cancer Diagnosis to Viewers

Longtime CNN journalist, Christiane Amanpour, is undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer. Amanpour shared the news with her viewers during Monday night's CNN broadcast, revealing that she has had surgery to remove the cancer and will undergo several months of chemotherapy. The 63-year-old journalist had been off-air for the past four weeks due to the diagnosis.

"I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I'm confident," Amanpour shared at the beginning of her daily television program.

Amanpour said she feels "fortunate to have health insurance through work" and thanked the NHS (National Health Service) and the doctors who are treating her in London, where she is based and currently anchoring from.

Some personal news from me: pic.twitter.com/D5noRnfXfA — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 14, 2021

She used the moment to urge women to educate themselves on the disease, which she noted affects millions of women around the world.

"I am telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really mostly as a shout out to early diagnosis to urge women to educate themselves on this disease and to get all the regular screenings and scans you can, to always listen to your bodies and of course to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished," she said.

CNN Worldwide president, Jeff Zucker, released a statement, wishing Amanpour a full recovery.

"I want to applaud Christiane Amanpour for her candor, bravery and always working towards the greater good," he said in a statement. "As a cancer survivor, I too encourage people to listen to their bodies and get all early cancer screenings available to them. From our CNN family, we wish Christiane the very best for a full and speedy recovery."

