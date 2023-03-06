CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Delivers Baby In Bathroom After 13-Minute Labor

Kasie Hunt is usually providing the story, but now she is the story!

Last week, the CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst welcomed her second baby with husband Mario Rivera in a dramatic fashion.

Their newborn daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera, was born on Wednesday, March 1, after Hunt was in labor for only 13 minutes. The news anchor took to Instagram to share her story.

“WELCOMING HERSELF TO THE WORLD: My husband @mattmrivera & I are thrilled to introduce our daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera—though really, she introduced herself. Grey was delivered by dad on the bathroom floor after 13 minutes of labor, before we even had time to dial 911, and 24 hours before she was scheduled to arrive via C section,” she wrote. “We are so thankful for the @dcfireandems team who talked us through the incredibly intense moments before she took her first breaths, and who arrived within minutes to bring mom and baby safely to the hospital. Big brother Mars could not be more proud, and we couldn’t be more excited for life as a family of four.”

This isn’t the first time Hunt’s pregnancy has made the news. In 2019, during her time as a NBC News political correspondent, a Twitter user attempted to shame Hunt by calling her “fat.”

Hunt responded to the user saying, “I’m eight months pregnant?” which quickly garnered support for the anchor.

Hunt and her husband also share a son, 3-year-old Mars Hunt.

