'Cobra Kai' to End With Season 6

All things must come to an end.

Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for a sixth and final season on Friday, with co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg promising it to be the "biggest season" yet.

In a letter announcing the news, the trio explained why it was time for the series -- a continuation of the Karate Kid franchise -- to reach its conclusion, while also teasing the possibility of more stories in the future.

"Our Day 1 goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season 6 will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai," Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg wrote in part in their joint letter.

"While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies," they continued.

"In the meantime, strap in for the BIGGEST SEASON OF COBRA KAI YET. And let today be a celebration of all that's to come, as well as all that's still left to be told. We couldn't do it without you," the producers promised.

"We made it," they ended their letter, followed by the iconic Karate Kid mantra, "Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy."

Read the full letter below.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai ended with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) arrested following a brutal fight between Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) faking his death and breaking free from prison. With Terry now off the board, it appears trouble in the Valley will be quieter -- for now.

Griffith shared with ET in September that season 6 of the series would "start with a clean slate."

“I look forward to seeing,” he said of what the future holds for Terry. “I don’t know if Terry’s in that world or what happens to it.” And while Terry may be behind bars, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s gone for good. “I’m sure the guys have some things percolating and it’ll be so fascinating to see what they come up with."

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Talks Season 5 Finale and Ending With a 'Clean Slate'

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Cast on Sean Kanan and Robyn Lively's Return

‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Share What Pat Morita Would Think of the Series

'Cobra Kai' Cast Reacts to Robby and Miguel's Truce in Season 5 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery