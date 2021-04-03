The latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race was a star-studded affair.

Scarlett Johansson surprised the remaining five contestants -- Symone, Gottmik, Rosé, Kandy Muse and Olivia Lux -- during Friday's episode, where she gave them advice before they filmed their Henny! I Shrunk The Drag Queens challenge.

After giving them tips, the Black Widow star asked if they had any more questions before her husband, Colin Jost, crashed her video chat.

"I have one guest question. The movie, will it be called Size Queens?'" the Saturday Night Live cast member interrupted.

As the contestants looked shocked by his appearance, Rosé replied, "Hopefully...because you're looking at a room full of size queens."

Cynthia Erivo was also a judge on Friday's episode, where she also shared some words of wisdom.

Icon, legend, and star Cynthia Erivo joins the Queens backstage in #Untucked to share some words of wisdom! 💓 #DragRacepic.twitter.com/P8LVqOF9dS — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 3, 2021

Last month, ET spoke with Jost where he reflected on life with Johansson after their first year of marriage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It seems like a good one. If you can make it through this situation, it seems like a very good sign," he expressed.

He also shared that he wasn't much help during the wedding planning process, as he "never grew up imagining my dream wedding, like, this is what I want. I imagined my dream partner rather than my dream wedding."

"There's a lot of details to it that I just didn't even consider," he said.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1.

