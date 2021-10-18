Colin Powell Mourned by President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and More

Politicians, celebrities and friends are mourning the loss of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Powell died early Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19. Powell, the first Black secretary of state and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was fully vaccinated, his family said in a post on his Facebook page. Powell had battled various other ailments, including Parkinson's disease. He was 84.

"We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment," the Powell family wrote. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

President Joe Biden expressed his condolences to Powell's family and applauded the longtime Army veteran for putting "country before self, before party."

"Jill and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity, General Colin Powell. Time and again, he put country before self, before party, before all else—in uniform and out. He will be remembered as one of our great Americans," Biden tweeted.

Jill and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity, General Colin Powell. Time and again, he put country before self, before party, before all else—in uniform and out. He will be remembered as one of our great Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 18, 2021

Former president George W. Bush, who Powell served as secretary of state under, expressed his sadness at the sudden loss of Powell, along with a statement on Powell's longtime service to the nation.

"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam." - President George W. Bush



Read the full statement: https://t.co/kSlMbGelOm — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) October 18, 2021

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also shared their memories of Powell, with both praising the soldier and patriot for the work he did both in the military and as a civilian.

"General Colin Powell understood what was best in this country, and tried to bring his own life, career, and public statements in line with that ideal. Michelle and I will always look to him as an example of what America—and Americans—can and should be," Obama wrote in addition to a lengthy statement dedicated to Powell and his family.

General Colin Powell understood what was best in this country, and tried to bring his own life, career, and public statements in line with that ideal. Michelle and I will always look to him as an example of what America—and Americans—can and should be. pic.twitter.com/vSxTbUE5aR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 18, 2021

"Colin Powell was a courageous soldier, a skilled commander, a dedicated diplomat, and a good and decent man. My condolences to Alma, the entire Powell family, and all the people whose lives he touched through his service and example," Clinton shared alongside a video of him and Powell at the former secretary of state's retirement ceremony in 1993.

Colin Powell was a courageous soldier, a skilled commander, a dedicated diplomat, and a good and decent man. My condolences to Alma, the entire Powell family, and all the people whose lives he touched through his service and example. https://t.co/d7Rf4EzdET — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 18, 2021

"Bill and I will always be grateful for the chances we had to work with and serve with General Colin Powell. Our thoughts are with Alma and the entire Powell family," Hillary Clinton, who too went on to serve as secretary of state, wrote in her own post.

Bill and I will always be grateful for the chances we had to work with and serve with General Colin Powell. Our thoughts are with Alma and the entire Powell family. https://t.co/NGpm609CYk — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 18, 2021

See more reactions below:

Godspeed to Secretary Colin Powell who led with integrity, admitted fallibility and defended democracy. Deepest condolences to his loved ones and friends. https://t.co/PmPJFONRlV — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 18, 2021

Whatever else Colin Powell achieved in life, and it was a lot, he was the only man who could have stopped the Iraq War and instead he chose to swallow his doubts about the disaster he knew it would be and sell the invasion. — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) October 18, 2021

Colin Powell was the epitome of a soldier-statesman. Agree with him or not, he was a patriot committed to public service and doing his very best to advance U.S. interests. He left an indelible mark on the U.S. Military and this nation. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/CozjCruKjj — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 18, 2021

I worked with Colin Powell in advocating for investment in early childhood development. He was generous and kind. And I know he was anguished and regretted his support of the invasion of Iraq. May he Rest In Peace. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 18, 2021

It will be impossible to replace Gen. Colin Powell. He was a tremendous personal friend and mentor to me, and there’s a hole in my heart right now as I think about his loss. My thoughts and prayers today are with his family, and I want them to know I will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/pX24KQMMBc — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 18, 2021

The old saying Is "old soldiers never die" - sadly they do. Colin Powell led with honor, a man of integrity and a calming force in a world too often chaotic. Like all of us, he was not perfect. But he loved his country and gave it his all. May his example guide us forward. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 18, 2021

Colin Powell's passing is a great loss for our nation. He had a steadfast commitment to America and our national security, as a retired four-star general with 35 years of military service, White House National Security Advisor and Secretary of State. 1/ https://t.co/Dp384mTWjP — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 18, 2021

"What an extraordinary public servant, American, patriot," VP Harris says on Colin Powell.



"Every step of the way, when he filled those roles ... inspiring so many people." pic.twitter.com/FORAb66V9H — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 18, 2021

General Colin Powell’s death is so shocking and heartbreaking. He had some tough moments around our wars, but was a fundamentally good and decent man and a great American we could all be proud of. I know my Caribbean-American fam certainly are. Wishing peace to his soul & family. pic.twitter.com/5A6KZzjkFF — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 18, 2021

God Bless Colin Powell and his family today. May this exemplary public servant Rest In Peace. https://t.co/c3cUTXShbT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 18, 2021

General Colin Powell was a man of deep intellect, courage and patriotism, whose life was defined by service to country.



America will miss him dearly – but his incomparable legacy will live on.



My prayers are with his family and friends, and those he inspired to service. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 18, 2021

General Colin Powell has died; a warrior above all, but primarily motivated by peace; he was a remarkable human being, and a beacon of inspiration to us all. Rest In Peace and thank you for your extraordinary service to our nation. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 18, 2021

General Colin Powell was a patriot. He broke barriers and worked across political lines toward what he believed was best for the nation. He was a dedicated public servant who served with passion and honor.



Sending my deepest condolences to his loved ones. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 18, 2021

Colin Powell served as a four-star Army general, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, & Secretary of State. He was a highly accomplished individual who made so many people in this country proud, especially those of us in the Black community. May he rest in peace. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 18, 2021

Colin Powell dedicated his life to serving the United States of America, and in doing so, made history as our nation’s first National Security Adviser, first Black Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and first Black Secretary of State. (1/2) — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 18, 2021

Today we lost an extraordinary leader and great man: Colin Powell. Secretary Powell was beloved here at the @StateDept and gave the Department the best of his leadership, experience, and decency. He was an exceptional diplomat. We loved him for that. pic.twitter.com/qGxNM8eRSu — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 18, 2021

Today, the nation has lost an historic leader who dedicated his life to defending our nation and our families. General Colin Powell was a patriot whose leadership strengthened America and whose life embodied the American Dream. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 18, 2021

Colin Powell lived his life being first but always put himself second - to his country, to his soldiers, to his family.



May his selflessness and patriotism inspire all of us, every day.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/FuFxocfXea — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 18, 2021

Absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of Colin Powell. Having it be from complications due to Covid makes it all the more painful. I salute you sir, for all that you did for this great nation. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) October 18, 2021

Incredibly saddened by the loss of my friend Colin Powell. Teresa and I send our deepest condolences to Alma and the entire Powell family. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/EbgzLJfTcG — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) October 18, 2021

Colin Powell embodied civic grace and a commitment to public service. A history-maker whose accomplishments won’t be soon forgotten. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 18, 2021

Deeply saddened by the passing of patriotic trailblazer the Honorable Colin Powell.



He served America with distinction as both a warrior and a diplomat.



May he forever Rest in Peace.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/irEzm8piJl — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 18, 2021

Very sorry to hear of the passing of General Colin Powell. He was a statesman and a leader who loved and served our nation. pic.twitter.com/4Keo32vTnh — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 18, 2021

I join millions of people around the world in mourning the passing of Secretary Colin Powell. He was a role model to all Americans and epitomized the greatness of America. Serita and I are praying for his widow, Alma; their three children; and their grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/v6ETtADhxh — T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) October 18, 2021

Very sorry to learn that Colin Powell has passed away. My heart goes out to the family today. Sir, Thank you for your devoted service to our country. It was an honor to know you and call you friend. Rest In Peace. God bless. — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) October 18, 2021

Our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Powell Family on the passing of retired General #ColinPowell.



His legacy of leadership, selfless service, and patriotism will live on across our #USArmy, @DeptofDefense, and Nation. pic.twitter.com/VPe4UVmr0Y — U.S. Army (@USArmy) October 18, 2021

RELATED CONTENT

Colin Powell, Former Secretary of State, Dead at 84

President Joe Biden Gets COVID-19 Booster Shot on Camera

Bill Clinton Discharged From Hospital After Treatment for Infection

Biden-Harris Inauguration 2021: All the Moments You Didn’t See on TV This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery