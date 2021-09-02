Colton Underwood Seen Kissing a Man in Hawaii 4 Months After Publicly Coming Out
Colton Underwood is displaying some PDA with a new man. Four months after coming out as gay, the 29-year-old former Bachelor was spotted kissing Jordan C. Brown in Hawaii, according to pics obtained by TMZ.
In the shots, Underwood and Brown lounge shirtless on the beach while staying at the Four Seasons in Maui. Underwood looks on his phone and Brown reads a book, before both men share a kiss and enjoy time in the water.
ET has reached out to Underwood for comment.
The Los Angeles-based Brown, 38, is the founder of One Blue Hill, a boutique political strategy agency, according to LinkedIn. Brown previously worked for Scooter Braun's SB Projects as the VP of Social Impact.
He's also served as a political strategist, working on John Kerry, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaigns. A graduate of Stanford University, Brown is passionate about subjects including cancer prevention, self-esteem, LGBTQ rights, gun violence, mental health, poverty, immigration, and HIV prevention.
Brown shares two children with his former partner. He has celebrity friends including Sophia Bush, Olivia Wilde and Gus Kenworthy, the latter of whom is involved with Underwood's upcoming Netflix series.
Underwood came out in April, and said at the time that he'd yet to have "an emotional connection" with a man.
"I'll go on the record and say I still haven't had an emotional connection with a man. I've never allowed myself to. And it's never been sort of in my cards to let myself get there. I want to more than anything," Underwood said on Good Morning America, before revealing what he's looking for in a partner.
"I'm looking for someone who can push me and challenge me in all the great ways," he said.
