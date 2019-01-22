Comedian and 'Rel' Co-Creator Kevin Barnett Dead at 32

Stand-up comedian and writer Kevin Barnett has died.

The news was first confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday by Ben Kissel, who hosted the podcast Round Table of Gentlemen with Barnett. According to The New York Post, Barnett -- who's most famous for co-creating the Fox series Rel with Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz -- was 32 years old.

"Dear Last Podcast family, It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett," Kissel wrote. "The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’re [sic] see them again. We love you KB."

Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment also confirmed the sad news to ET in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at REL, at the news of Kevin Barnett’s passing," the statement reads. "He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Comedy Central also tweeted, "Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed."

Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/4uyoMNkGk0 — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) January 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Barnett's agency, United Talent Agency, tweeted out a statement about his sudden death.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and client Kevin Barnett," the statement reads. "He was an incredible talent and a wonderful person. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We will miss him."

A cause of death is unknown. Barnett's last Instagram was over the weekend, when he was in Mexico.

Barnett, who also wrote for The Carmichael Show and worked on screenplays for Hall Pass and The Heartbreak Kid, had three projects in the works at the time of his death, including a film starring David Spade called The Wrong Missy.

Several comedians have tweeted about Barnett's death like Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Chelsea Peretti.

"I am so sad," she wrote.

Former Saturday Night Live star Brooks Wheelan tweeted, "I texted Kevin a few years ago out of the blue 'wanna go to Hawaii' and he’s the only person I’ve ever known who would just respond 'let’s do it.' This photo was the next day. He was the nicest/funniest/meanest/best friend a person could ever hope to have. I love @Fatboybarnett."

I texted Kevin a few years ago out of the blue “wanna go to Hawaii” and he’s the only person I’ve ever known who would just respond “let’s do it.” This photo was the next day.



He was the nicest/funniest/meanest/best friend a person could ever hope to have. I love @Fatboybarnettpic.twitter.com/0M0OPoJXHX — Brooks Wheelan (@brookswheelan) January 22, 2019

