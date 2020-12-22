When you think of sequels, think of Akeem.

More than 30 years later, the Eddie Murphy classic Coming to America has inspired a follow-up in -- get this -- Coming 2 America, which sees the comedian reprise his role as Prince Akeem for another journey to New York city. On Tuesday, Amazon unveiled the sequel's teaser trailer.

Coming 2 America returns us to the kingdom of Zamunda, where Akeem is preparing to take the throne. Arsenio Hall is back as his trusty friend, Semmi, as are original stars Shari Headley, Paul Bates, John Amos and James Earl Jones in their respective roles. Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor and Kiki Layne join the cast to add a bit more royal drama.

When Akeem learns that he fathered a son with a Queens woman (Leslie Jones) all those years ago, he travels back to the boroughs of NYC to meet Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Tracy Morgan co-stars as Lavelle's uncle. Watch the trailer below.

Dolemite Is My Name director Craig Brewer takes over for John Landis helming the sequel, with a script by Kenya Barris and original writers Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.

Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America streams exclusively on Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

