TV

Conan O'Brien Ends Nearly 30 Year Late-Night Career With Will Ferrell, Jack Black and a Touching Goodbye

By Paige Gawley‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
02:57

Sophie Turner Totally Slaps Conan O'Brien While Playing a Drinki…

04:38

Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Pass First Year Law School Test

24:58

Ariana Grande Shares First Wedding Pics, What to Expect From ‘Fr…

11:42

Angela and Vanessa Simmons Talk 'GUHH' Season 6: Daniel Jacobs R…

02:13

Shania Twain Wants to Sing in a Trio With Blake Shelton and Gwen…

04:56

'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Admit Re…

04:29

Chris Harrison Exits 'Bachelor' Franchise Following Racism Contr…

02:32

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Is Still 'Pretty Em…

02:29

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Exit From Franchise

01:50

‘New Amsterdam' Stars Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims Share Dream Sto…

02:29

New ‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer Shows LeBron James and the Toon Squad …

03:45

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduced Baby Lilibet to Queen …

04:11

Barack Obama Opens Up About His Daughters' Activism and Admits H…

02:50

2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…

02:49

Kane Brown on His Daughter Kingsley Rose Saying 'Dada' Right Bef…

03:04

Carly Pearce's Dog June Jolene Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at CMT…

03:25

Kanye West and Irina Shayk 'Casually' Seeing Each Other, Source …

02:08

2021 CMT Music Awards: Everything to Expect From the Star-Studde…

02:12

Dwyane Wade on His 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia’s Social Media Sta…

01:47

Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend and Co-Star Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tall, B…

Conan O'Brien's nearly three-decades long stint as a late-night host is over. The 58-year-old TV personality said goodbye to his long-running TBS series, Conan, on Thursday night.

O'Brien's celebrity friends turned out for the goodbye episode. In a nod to O'Brien's previous Simpsons writing gig, Homer Simpson opened the show for an exit interview of sorts with an animated version of the host.

Will Ferrell, who has been a guest on O'Brien's previous final episodes, appeared via Zoom and joked that doing so time and time again "is f**king exhausting."

"I love you Conan, but if you don't mind, can I pre-tape a few goodbyes, and you can just use them when your next several shows flame out?" Ferrell joked. "We can just get it out of the way."

Ferrell proceeded to do just that, hilariously recording multiple goodbyes for O'Brien before his future projects even get underway.

Jack Black stopped by, too, and revealed that his first appearance on late-night TV was with O'Brien.

"I was scared as hell. I was petrified. I'd never been in front of a late-night audience before," Black recalled. "And you were so smart and funny and kind. It was the best way to enter the late-night television world. I will always feel a special connection with you and worship you."

For Black's appearance on the show, the men had initially planned to do a musical number, during which the actor would fake an injury. Black, however, sprained his ankle for real during the taping of the bit.

"I was so bummed because I wanted to be the best guest of all time for your final episode, and instead, I am literally the lamest guest of all time," Black joked.

"It felt fitting for our show," O'Brien said of Black's injury. "... When all these legends go off the air, everything is meticulous. Of course we would think of a bit with Jack where Jack pretends to get hurt and while shooting it, Jack gets hurt. Don't you think we're the only show in the history of the medium that would ever do that? It's somehow fitting."

Black ended his appearance by singing a sweet and hilarious song to O'Brien.

In the final moments of his last episode, O'Brien thanked his network, producers, writers, staff, family, and longtime sidekick Andy Richter. He also expressed his gratitude to Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels for giving him his start and to Lisa Kudrow for encouraging him over the years, before offering a heartfelt goodbye.

"I have devoted all of my adult life -- all of it -- to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid," he said. "There's a lot of people that believe the two cannot coexist, but God, I will tell you, it is something I believe religiously. I think when smart and stupid come together, it's very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it's the most beautiful thing in the world."

He concluded, "My advice to anyone watching right now... try and do what you love, with people you love, and if you can manage that, it's the definition of Heaven on Earth. I swear to God. It really is."

Prior to Conan, O'Brien hosted Late Night With Conan O'Brien from 1993 to 2009. He was tapped as the host of The Tonight Show in 2009, but ended his run after less than a year.

In 2010, he started Conan. The end of the TBS show was announced in November 2020. At the time, HBO Max ordered a new weekly variety series from the comedian.

"In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'" O'Brien quipped at the time. "I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription."

RELATED CONTENT:

Conan O'Brien's TBS Show to End in June

Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show After 10 Seasons, Lands HBO Max Series

Conan O'Brien Says Set Was Burglarized, Talks Surprising Stolen Item

Related Gallery

 