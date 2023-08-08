Corey Feldman and his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, are going their separate ways.

Feldman shared the personal news in a statement to ET.

"It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together. We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads," the statement read.

Feldman, 52, and Mitchell, 34, have been working together as part of the actor's musical ensemble with Mitchell taking the stage as the DJ. Feldman added that Mitchell will not join him on the Love Retours 23 tour.

"Due to Courtney’s health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it’s not in her best interest to continue on [their current tour] Love Retours 23 at this time," the Stand by Me star added. "On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery. We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere."

Mitchell and Feldman began dating in 2012. The pair tied the knot during a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in 2016 -- just one week after the Lost Boys actor popped the question. In her own statement, Mitchell shared the news with Page Six, along with a health update regarding her chronic fatigue and hives.

"It is with a deep and heavy sadness that I am announcing my separation from Corey," she told Page Six. "We’ve shared some amazing times together both private and public, and I will always cherish these moments we’ve shared together. I love him dearly and I always will. I’ve struggled for two years with health issues old and new; and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family. I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour."

Mitchell added of her recovery, "It’s been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and traveling from place to place… However, I do wish ‘My Love, Husband, & Friend,’ and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show."

During the course of their relationship, Feldman and Mitchell have appeared together on Celebrity Wife Swap and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. In 2017, Mitchell appeared as Feldman's "Maingel" (main angel) during his performance featuring Corey's Angels on the Today show.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex Corey Feldman, Talks First Date

'Stand by Me' Stars Reflect on Iconic Movie's 35th Anniversary

Watch Corey Feldman Play a Cross-Dressing Vampire in 'Corbin Nash' Clip (Exclusive)

Jerry O'Connell and Corey Feldman Reflect on 'Stand By Me's Legacy 35 Years Later (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery