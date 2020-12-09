Corinne Foxx is opening up about what it's like to be in the same industry as her father, Jamie Foxx.

The 26-year-old actress, who co-hosted Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, candidly revealed why her dad "has never been on set" of any of her movies.

"I think he likes to give me kind of a little bit of space to do my thing," Corinne told ET's Kevin Frazier. "And you know him. He's a big personality on set."

However, it's probably a good thing that Jamie didn't come to the set of Corinne's latest film, Safety, as she shares plenty of onscreen kisses with her co-star, Jay Reeves. The movie is based on the true life story of Ray McElrathbey, a former Clemson University football player who secretly raised his little brother on campus while their mom was in rehab.

"Honestly it was an honor for me to work with Jay, because he just puts so much dedication into the character," Corinne shared. "I learned so much working with him, so I felt lucky."

"We're also really lucky because we got to have the real Ray on set with us," she continued. "I felt like we really understood the weight of the story that we were telling because he was there in person. I feel like we all felt this sense of responsibility ... to do a great job with this film."

Later in the interview, Corinne also opened up about her latest Netflix project, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, which is inspired by her real-life relationship with Jamie.

"It's my first time producing a TV show," she explained to ET. "It's a sitcom, and it's my dad's return to TV comedy. We've obviously done a lot of things in the public eye together but we also have this private life that people don't really know; they don't know all these embarrassing stories."

"Yes, my dad is cool, but he also embarrassed me a lot through my teenagehood," she added. "So we basically wrote a show about it. And I got to cast a girl to play a younger version of myself, which is pretty cool ... I can't wait for it to come out!"

While Corinne couldn't reveal too many details just yet, she did share one embarrassing story about her dad that she didn't find out about until years later.

"He's just over the top with everything," she explained. "I think one that is in the show is when he showed up at my high school boyfriend's front door with a a gang of his friends to, I don't know what. Intimidate him, threaten him, who knows what he said to this kid."

"That's just a very, very small amount of the things that he did to embarrass me," she joked.

Safety begins streaming Dec. 11 on Disney+.

