Could Sam Hunt's DUI Arrest Delay Expected Release of New Music?

Multiple sources tell ET that prior to his arrest on charges of driving under the influence in Nashville, Tennessee, early Thursday, the 34-year-old country singer was expected to release a new song that night. However, in light of Hunt's legal trouble, sources tell ET it's now unclear if the song will drop as planned.

Hunt's most recent song, "Kinfolks," dropped in October and marked his first single in over a year (with a full album expected in early 2020). Since his breakthrough Montevallo album in 2014, Hunt has released music sporadically, with "Drinkin' Too Much," "Body Like a Back Road" and "Downtown's Dead."

As reported earlier on Thursday, Hunt was allegedly driving on the wrong side of a street when police noticed and pulled him over, according to the singer's arrest report, obtained by ET. Hunt, according to police, showed "numerous signs of impairment on all tests conducted. After being advised of Miranda and TN implied consent the defendant consented to a breath test." The police report states that Hunt's blood alcohol level was .173, which is more than twice the legal limit. According to the arrest report, Hunt was the only individual in the vehicle, and allegedly "admitted to consuming alcohol recently."

ET confirmed that Hunt was booked at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility around 6:30 a.m. local time and was released after posting the $2,500 bond around 9 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17, 2020.

A source told ET that the night before his arrest, Hunt was at The Ainsworth bar in Nashville with his friends, having drinks, shots and watching a local act perform a show.

"The group was having fun and enjoying the music, but Sam took it too far and unfortunately drove," the source said. "There was roughly Sam and 25 people in his group showing support for the performance."

