'Counting On' Canceled by TLC Amid Josh Duggar's Child Porn Case
Counting On is coming to an end amid Josh Duggar's child porn case. A spokesperson for TLC tells ET that the network will not be working with the Duggar family as the 33-year-old former reality star is being investigated.
"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the network rep said in a statement on Tuesday. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."
Josh was arrested in Arkansas in April, and appeared in court after pleading not guilty to receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children. In May, he was released from an Arkansas detention center after making the request. However, he was not allowed to return home to his pregnant wife, Anna, and their six children.
Additionally, a handful of his siblings also released statements, with the Duggars' parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, writing on their website after their son pleaded not guilty.
"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," the couple wrote. "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."
Counting On premiered in December 2015. It came after TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting after Josh was investigated by Springdale, Arkansas, police regarding allegations that he inappropriately touched five girls who were minors when he was 14. According to multiple reports, no charges were filed against him because the statute of limitations, which was three years at the time, had expired by the time of the 2006 investigation.
See more on Josh's case in the video below.
