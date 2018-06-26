'Counting On' Star John David Duggar Begins Courtship With Abbie Burnett

Another Duggar is off the market!

John David Duggar, the second oldest boy in the Duggar clan, has begun courting Abbie Burnett, TLC announced Tuesday.

The Counting On star, 28, met his girlfriend a couple of months ago when he traveled to her home state of Oklahoma for a church event. There, the two met in person for the first time and, according to Abbie, "really got connected then."

"Abbie and I are just so excited, we've known of each other for several years," John David said in a video posted to the family's website. "We fell in love very quickly. It's been a wonderful journey thus far, and [we're] taking the next step to move on to a courtship."

TLC reported that John David gifted 26-year-old Abbie, who works as a nurse, a heart-shaped necklace to mark the occasion. He's also been making the trip to Oklahoma to visit Abbie and her family.

Abbie has the seal of approval from John David's parents too!

"We are so excited to announce the courtship of John David and Abbie!" Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote in a statement on the family's website. "John David brings our hearts so much joy and we've watched him faithfully pray, wait, and trust God for the right girl to come along! Now, a beautiful relationship has blossomed between the two of them. We can't wait to see what the Lord will do in the future."

It's been a busy year for the Duggar siblings! Back in April, Jinger Duggar announced that she's expecting a baby girl with husband Jeremy Vuolo. In February, Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to a boy, Gideon, and in January, Josiah Duggar announced that he's courting Lauren Swanson.

Here's more on the ever-expanding family:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Counting On' Couple Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Love Notes

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Prepare to Walk Down the Aisle on 'Counting On' Wedding Special (Exclusive)

Joy-Anna Duggar Shares When She Fell in Love With Austin Forsyth in 'Counting On' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Related Gallery