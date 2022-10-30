ET has learned country singer Hardy is officially a married man! The 32-year-old tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and now wife Caleigh Ryan during a romantic ceremony on Saturday, October 29 at Diamond Creek Farms in Nashville, Tennessee.

The groom wore a black tux for the occasion and swapped out his dress shoes for sneakers to hit the dance floor later on in the evening. Meanwhile, the bride stunned in a satin Haute Bridal Official gown custom designed by Naama & Anat Haute Couture for the traditional, Southern glam-themed wedding, which was a star-studded affair!

Fellow country artists Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, RaeLynn, Ernest, Lindsay Ell and Travis Denning were all in attendance for the celebrations.

RaeLynn showed off some of the wedding festivities on Instagram, which included a miniature donkey who served as a Beer Burro and even 'Hardy's Tattoo Shop' where guests like the former The Voice contestant got some fresh ink.

For their first dance, the couple shared a sweet embrace while Journey's "Faithfully" played.

The sweet moment was captured by Denning, who shared a shot of the newlyweds on the dance floor.

At one point in the evening, the bride and groom even joined the band on stage to sing along to Reba's "Fancy" while guests rocked light-up cowboy hats on the dance floor.

Alaina also shared some BTS moments from the wedding, including the moment she caught the bouquet. In a video shared to Instagram, the "Getting Good" singer excitedly ran through the crowd with the bundle of flowers after making the epic catch, screaming "yes!" as she showed off the bouquet for the camera.

At the end of the night, the newlyweds were escorted out in a vintage truck surrounded by sparklers and a trail of beer cans.

Hardy's wedding comes just weeks after the singer was hospitalized following his tour bus accident.

The couple first started dating in April 2018 after meeting on social media. After three years of dating, Hardy popped the question in Aug. 2021, getting down on one knee at the spot they first met, The Lyric theater in Oxford, Mississippi.

