Ashley Monroe is getting ready to undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer. The country music star took to Instagram Tuesday to share that she has Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, which is causing her body to become severely anemic. The "Rosegold" singer says the diagnosis came after some routine lab work.

"A few months ago, my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic. I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some extra vitamins and call it a day. Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine. short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch) , and VOILA.. a rare kind of blood c word called 'waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.' It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it," she wrote, alongside a photo slideshow of family and friends who have been her rock during this difficult time.

The singer shared that she's starting chemo this week, and while she called the disease "live with-able," she's thankful for those who have gathered around her and allowed her to lean on them while she fights this disease, specifically her husband, John Danks, and their son, Dalton, 3, who she says she's fighting for the most.

"So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able. I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life.Thankful for my angel son. Who I am fighting for the most," she continued.

Monroe concluded the post by saying she was hesitant to share her diagnosis out of fear that she'd get "unsolicited advice" and "medical opinions," but assured fans that she has amazing doctors on her side. She instead asked for prayers as she undergoes treatment.

"I could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level. I love you all big. Here I go 💪🏼🙏❤️," she wrote.

Tenille Townes, Martina McBride and more country stars left heart emojis and uplifting comments on the Pistol Annies performer's post, with Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman writing, "You have our whole hearts and fervent prayers all the way on this, sweet one."

