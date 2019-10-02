Country singer Jon Pardi is engaged to his girlfriend Summer Duncan after two years of dating, ET has exclusively learned.

The 34-year-old musician popped the question on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday evening, during the second night of his back-to-back shows as part of his headlining Heartache Medication Tour.

Before getting down on one knee in front of the sold-out crowd, Pardi explained to the concertgoers that the Ryman Auditorium was one of his and Duncan's very first date spots.

The country crooner sweetly proposed as the surprised and elated audience cheered him on, and the pair earned a standing ovation after Summer said "yes," and the couple shared a sweet embrace and a kiss.

Fellow country singer Dierks Bentley celebrated the big news with a sweetly supportive Instagram post, in which he shared a snapshot of the special occasion.

"My man! @jonpardipics crushing the @theryman stage and crushing life... so proud of you pal. Killer show with my all time fav encore," Bentley wrote alongside the pic. "Congrats to you and @summerfawn_duncan"

It's been a big week for Pardi -- outside of his exciting engagement, the country crooner also dropped his new album, Heartache Medication, on Sept. 27.

Speaking with ET in recent months, Pardi marveled over his ladylove, explaining, "Life with Summer is awesome… When it comes to singing about losing her, it’s a big no for me. I definitely want to make her happy."

"I’ve had my fair share of crazy girlfriends," he jokes. "So it’s nice to be in a totally sustainable relationship... I mean, I still do dumb [things], I’m a guy, but for the most part, I’ve got to pat myself on the back. I’ve been a good boyfriend and it’s nice to really work to make somebody feel loved and feel happy... she’s worth it."

Congrats to the happy couple!

-- Reporting by Cassie DiLaura.

