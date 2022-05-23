Jimmie Allen and Jennifer Lopez are the duo that we never knew we needed! The country music star took to Instagram to share that he's teaming up with J.Lo for a remix of her single, "On My Way," dropping Friday.

"@jlo X Jimmie Allen ♠️5-27-2022♠️ #tulipdrive," Allen captioned the post which featured what appears to be the cover of the upcoming single.

The artwork sees Allen in black leather jacket with leopard print trim and his signature cowboy hat, while Lopez stands behind him in a head-to-toe leopard look. Underneath is the song's title, "On My Way," while the artist's names are featured above them.

The collab serves as a full circle moment for Allen, who came to fame after competing on American Idol, where Lopez was a judge.

ET recently spoke to Allen, who returned the show as a mentor, about his time on the long-running singing competition series and advice he had for the then season 20 contestants.

"It's a learning experience, you know what I mean. Make the best out of this opportunity," Allen said. "You've been given this platform that millions of people are watching and they made it to the top 24, so they actually made it to perform live, so it's not really about impressing me, it's not really even about impressing the judges, it's about you slowly making fans with every performance you have and getting to know you as a person in interviews, but getting to know you as an artist through your performance."

His advice for singers looking to move from the show and gain mainstream success like the "Down Home" singer has? Have a plan.

"Have a plan, because there’s a difference between being a singer and being an artist. There’s a lot of great singers," Allen explained. "An artist kind of has a plan, has a path carved out, where you want to go. You've got this opportunity and you should at least already have 4, 5 songs written, ready to go, like when you knew you were coming to this competition, you should already have had songs on stock ready to go, so, that way when your building this fanbase, you know especially if you -- say you get sent home top 24, top 10, whatever -- you’ve got songs ready to go, ready to release, to put out."

The "On My Way" remix drops Friday.

