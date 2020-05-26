Morgan Wallen is speaking out after his arrest for public intoxication over the weekend. The 27-year-old country star took to Twitter to "clear the air" one day after his arrest outside of Kid Rock's Nashville bar.

"I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other," he wrote. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

"Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class," Wallen continued. "Love y’all."

Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

Wallen was arrested around 11 p.m. on Saturday for "kicking glass items" and getting into verbal fights with passersby while officers watched, police said, according to The Tennessean.

"Officers gave [Wallen] several opportunities to walk away with his friends, but he refused to walk away," Wallen's arrest warrant states, per the outlet.

Police arrested him, saying he was "a danger to himself and the public," the outlet reports.

Watch the video below for more on Wallen.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Morgan Wallen’s Life on the Road With Florida Georgia Line (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'Ink Master' Star Daniel Silva Arrested for Murder of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

'Duck Dynasty' Drive-By Shooting: Man Arrested and Charged

Aaron Carter’s Girlfriend Melanie Martin Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

Related Gallery