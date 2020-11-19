That's a wrap! Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the end of production on the upcoming fifth installment in the Scream franchise.

The actress shared a heartfelt slideshow of snapshots to commemorate the occasion, which began with a throwback photo of herself and the original film's director, the late horror maestro Wes Craven, who died in August 2015.

"Scream just wrapped," Cox captioned the post. "This all started 25 years ago directed by the beloved Wes Craven. Walking back on the set 25 years later, I wasn’t sure what to expect."

"What I found was an incredible new cast and two uber talented directors," Cox continued, referring to Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who she posed with in one of the photos she shared in the post.

"I’m sure Wes will be so proud," Cox concluded, with a special shoutout for the franchise's creator and original writer, Kevin Williamson. "Thank you @kevwilliamson for creating this legacy. #screammovie"

The slideshow also included a photo of the movie's poster -- featuring the film's iconic Ghostface mask -- and a snapshot of Cox standing on set alongside co-star Neve Campbell and Williamson.

On Wednesday, Williamson also celebrated wrapping production with a few behind-the-scenes snapshots of his own, and he revealed the film's official title.

"That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans," Williamson captioned the post. "I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again."

"I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making," he continued. "I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart."

Written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, the latest installment in the long-running series reunites the franchise’s original stars for a whole new chapter in the ongoing Woodsboro murders drama.

The new film also stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Sonia Ammar and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Scream arrives in theaters January 14, 2022.

