Courteney Cox isn't done with Scream. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Cox at the FYC event for her Starz series, Shining Vale -- which has been renewed for season 2 -- about the show's future and returning for a sixth installment in the horror movie franchise.

"I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script -- it's a really good one," Cox teased of the sixth Scream film due out March 2023. "You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything."

Scream isn't the only thing she's returning for, Cox told ET what she hopes is in store for her character, writer Patricia, "Pat" Phelps, come season 2 of the hit horror comedy.

"I was so lucky to be able to explore what I was able to in season 1, and I can only imagine it's going to be even more," Cox said about the show's second season. "But everything from addiction to mental health to marital strife to moving and writer's block. I just had so many things to play -- having teenagers, one going through puberty, one pushing mom away -- which I'm very comfortable with or going through."

Season 1 ends with Pat being admitted to a psych ward by her daughter. While that seems like an ending for Pat, Cox said the possibilities for her character next season are "limitless."

"I just had so much. It was so multi-faceted, my character. And I can imagine it's going to be more, because at the end of last season, I was heading right into a psych ward," Cox revealed. "I can't even imagine what's gonna happen, it's limitless."

When asked what her real-life daughter, Coco, who she shares with her Scream co-star David Arquette, thought of the intense scene, Cox clapped her hands and joked, "Yay! Good job."

While Shining Vale is a big departure from her role as Monica Gellar on Friends, the show shares a surprising connection.

"On stage 5, which is where Friends started, is where the attic is, where my character -- where she writes and where Rosemary visits her," Cox revealed. "I just hope that when we come back, it's without masks. I want the commissary to be open. I just want to sit in the same seat that we used to sit in [while filming Friends] and get the same salad. That's what I'm hoping for."

Shining Vale is streaming now on Starz.

Courteney Cox Admits She Doesn't Remember Being on 'Friends'



