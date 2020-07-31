Courteney Cox Is Officially Reprising 'Scream' Role as Gale Weathers

Courteney Cox is officially headed back to the Scream franchise. The actress, as well as Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures, announced on Friday that she would be reprising her role as news reporter Gale Weathers.

Cox posted an Instagram video of Ghostface that included the eerie Scream music, as well as the message, "I can't wait to see this face again."

This upcoming Scream film will mark the first in the franchise since Scream director Wes Craven's death in 2015, and will be helmed by directing duo Radio Silence, comprising of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

“We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney," Radio Silence said in a statement. "We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!"

Cox joins David Arquette, who in May, announced that he would also reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley.

Earlier this year, Sidney Prescott herself, Neve Campbell, confirmed to ET that she is in talks to join the yet-untitled Scream 5.

"The conversations are being had, that's for sure," Campbell said. "I wasn't sure it was going to happen and I was approached six weeks ago, but the timing's not great right now, obviously. We're starting conversations, we're starting negotiations, but who knows how and when studios are going to open again."

Neve Campbell Confirms She 'Started Negotiations' for 'Scream 5'



