Courtney Love is remembering her "angel," Kurt Cobain.

The Hole frontwoman took a moment on Tuesday to pay tribute to her late husband on what would have been their 28-year wedding anniversary. The pair tied the knot in 1992 and were married until the Nirvana singer died by suicide on April 5, 1994. The rockers share a daughter, 27-year-old Frances Bean Cobain.

"28 years ago, we got married, in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach 🏝 tonight spoke to sponsor, I .. Lit some candles 🕯 chanted, diamoku, Walked my dog 🐕. Went to sushi with my best friend, the closest I have to another one," Love wrote alongside a photo of the two on their wedding day. "28 years ago I recall feeling, deeply, delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was."

"This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me , many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public?" she continued. "That is the darkest sh*t imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience , almost . but between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity, and the honor of a few true friends, the gift of desperation and sobriety. Of a Higher power and of love, and of empathy, I’m here now. It’ll be ok, f**k, I see him on the shore. Rocking in the free world. My husband."

Just two days ago, Love posted a throwback photo of herself with her daughter. "The rest of it, I could really care less about. Frances Bean Cobain @thespacewitch and every day ❤️❤️every single day," she captioned the snap.

And on Cobain's birthday, Feb. 20, Love posted a black-and-white photo of him on her page.

Shortly before his death, the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" singer had recently checked out of a rehabilitation facility. Love had said he had been suicidal. She had previously opened up about their love during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival, where the documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck was screened.

“We were best friends. I’ve had great boyfriends since, but I’ll never have another friend like that. It’s that punch drunk love, where you meet your soulmate and you’re 25," she expressed. "There are other kinds of love, more mature love. But this was a soulmate thing."

See more on their relationship in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Remembering Kurt Cobain on the 25th Anniversary of His Death

Nirvana, Courtney Love Pay Tribute to Kurt Cobain on Anniversary of His Death -- See the Pics

Courtney Love Pays Tribute to Kurt Cobain on What Would Have Been His 51st Birthday

Courtney Love Opens Up and Chokes Up About Kurt Cobain Doc: Fame, Sex Tape & More This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery