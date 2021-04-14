Courtney Stodden is living her truth. The reality TV star and singer took to Instagram Tuesday night to announce that she is non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them/theirs, moving forward.

"They/them/theirs. I don’t Identify as she or her. I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different," Stodden, 26, shared.

She went on to add that she never fit in and still doesn't, but is living now with a fluid spirit.

"The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, I don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age," she said. "My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color. #bekind #beopen #loveyourself."

Stodden was most recently linked to Brian Austin Green, back in June, but the relationship seemed to fizzle out after Green was spotted on another date with model Tina Louise shortly after.

While she first gained fame on reality TV's Couple's Therapy, which highlighted her much-talked about relationship with actor, Doug Hutchison, Stodden has been working on her music career. On Wednesday, after coming out as non-binary, she revealed that the music video for her new song, "Pleasure," will drop on May 1.

"May 1! PLEASURE DROPS! Can’t wait for this next journey with you all 💋💋 #music #musicvideo," Stodden wrote alongside a clip fo the video.

Stodden and Hutchison's divorce was finalized in March 2020.

