Craig Robinson is safe after an active shooter brought his North Carolina comedy show to a standstill. Robinson was set to perform at the Charlotte-area club, Comedy Zone, on Saturday, when according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a male subject entered the establishment and brandished a firearm.

Robinson and the rest of the club were quickly evacuated before the gun was fired, police said, adding that there were no injuries, and the suspect was in custody.

The Office actor took to Instagram to detail in the incident, sharing that his show was moved to the nearby Metro Credit Union Amphitheater after the gunman entered the comedy club.

"I'm performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina," Robinson told his followers in an Instagram Live stream he later shared to his feed. "There was an active shooter in the comedy club, so they moved us over to this -- it's a concert going on and it's Big Time Rush, so, I thought I would share it with ya'll."

"I'm safe," the comedian continued. "I'm cool. It was just wild. I was in the green room and they're like 'everybody get out.' It was a moment for sure."

In the video, Robinson noted that he was going to add a second show in light of Saturday's events, but it's unclear what date that show will be scheduled for.

After being informed that the suspect was detained and that no one was hurt, Robinson ended the video.

On Sunday, Robinson took to Instagram again to address the incident and thank Comedy Zone and their security as well as Charlotte Metro Police for their handling of the active shooter situation.

"About last night," Robinson began. "Thank you to to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly. Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support and well wishes. Thank you CMPD for swift action in apprehending the shooter. Hopefully he gets the help he needs.

He continued, "Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone."

Comedy Zone, the club where Robinson was set to perform, also released a statement Sunday, writing, "In lieu of the events last night we would like to thank all the amazing people that work day in and day out to make the Comedy Zone what it is. They immediately jumped into action and got everyone safely out of the building."

"We would also like to thank the CMPD for their swift response and peaceful resolution to the situation," they continued.

The comedy club also noted, that they will remain closed Sunday night, and that anyone who purchased tickets for Robinson's set and or Sunday's show, will be refunded.

