Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, made her first public appearance since she and the Manchester United soccer star announced the death of their infant son. Rodriguez took to Instagram to share some snaps from the Cannes Film Festival in France. In the set photos shared Wednesday, Rodriguez documented her looks while going to and from the always annual film fest.

"Back to Cannes 🖤," Rodriguez captioned the first set of photos which saw her in an all-black leather look and matching black sunglasses.

In the second, Rodriguez is seen boarding a small private plane after attending the festival. Dressed in a sparkling, floor-length halter-neck gown, the social media personality saunters up the plane's steps and into the jet after what appeared to be a jam-packed day of glam.

"MERCI CANNES 🇫🇷," she wrote alongside the photo slideshow.

Not seen on Instagram are the gorgeous emerald earrings she wore on the red carpet. That wasn't the only bling she was rocking either. She styled the sparkling gown with an emerald and diamond bracelet and silver, heeled sandals.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The trip to France comes just weeks after Rodriguez shared the name of their baby girl -- nearly a month after giving birth to the newborn and suffering the loss of their son.

"Bella Esmeralda 💚," she captioned the post. "180422," Rodríguez added, confirming the baby's birthdate of April 18, 2022. It was on April 18 that the couple jointly announced the loss of their baby boy, six months after they revealed they were expecting twins together.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," their statement at the time read. "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel, We will always love you."

Three days later, the couple, who have been together since 2017, shared a family photo at home with Rodríguez and their infant daughter along with her brothers and sisters, Cristiano Jr., 11, Alana, 4, Eva, 4, and Mateo, 4.

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," they captioned a family photo. "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

