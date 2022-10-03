Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is speaking out after Queen Margrethe II of Denmark declared that she will remove the royal titles of her son, Prince Joachim of Denmark's, four children, her grandchildren.

Princess Mary -- who is married to Crown Prince Frederick and mom to the queen's other four grandchildren, Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine -- was asked about the decision while at a public event on Friday, Sept. 30.

"I can understand that it is a difficult decision to make and a very difficult decision to receive," she told reporters (via Hello!). "Change can be difficult and can really hurt. But this does not mean that the decision is not the right one."

The princess added, "We will also look at our children's titles when the time comes. Today we do not know what the royal house will look like in Christian's time, or when Christian's time begins to approach."

Prince Joachim of Denmark also spoke out about his four children having their royal titles removed. The prince has two kids with his ex-wife, Alexandria, Countess of Frederiksborg, and two other children, Henrik and Athena, with his current wife, Princess Marie, whom he married in 2008. Last week, the 53-year-old royal spoke with Danish publication Ekstra Bladet outside of the Danish Embassy.

"We are all very sad. It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that," he said, via translation. "They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

Additionally, Prince Joachim's ex, Alexandria, spoke out about the change, noting that her children feel “ostracized” by the queen’s decision.

In a statement toB.T., her translated message said, “We are all confused by the decision. We are saddened and in shock," adding, “This comes like a bolt from the blue. The children feel ostracized. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken away from them.”

Queen Margrethe II announced last Wednesday that four of her grandchildren’s royal titles will change. In a statement via the Danish Royal Director of Communications, Joachim's kids -- Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10 -- and their descendants will go now by Count and Countess of Monpezat. Their prince and princess titles will be "discontinued" at the start of 2023.

“In April 2008, Her Majesty The Queen bestowed upon her sons, their spouses and their descendants the titles of count and countess of Monpezat. In May 2016, it was also announced that His Royal Highness Prince Christian, as the only one of The Queen’s grandchildren, is expected to receive an annuity from the state as an adult,” the statement read. “As a natural extension of this, Her Majesty has decided that, as of 1 January 2023, His Royal Highness Prince Joachim’s descendants can only use their titles as counts and countess of Monpezat, as the titles of prince and princess that they have held up until now will be discontinued. Prince Joachim’s descendants will thus have to be addressed as excellencies in the future."

The statement noted that the decision by the 82-year-old monarch was made to simply fall in line with similar adjustments made by other royal houses.

“The queen’s decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years,” the statement continued. “With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves. All four grandchildren maintain their places in the order of succession.”

Queen Margrethe later spoke to reporters, who asked her about her decision.

"It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future," she said (via Hello!). "That is the reason."

When asked about her grandchildren feeling "ostracized" by the move, the queen responded, "Well, you have to see how you ... I haven't seen it myself, I must say."

