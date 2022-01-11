Crystal Hefner Says She's Removed 'Everything Fake' From Her Body

Crystal Hefner is starting 2022 without anything "fake" in her body.

The former Playboy Playmate and widow of Hugh Hefner, took to Instagram Monday to share that she's not only removed everything fake from her body, she's also deleted all her old photos in an effort to be her more "authentic" self.

"After the last handful of years staying true to myself on social media, I feel that all the people here with me at this point actually care and are invested in my life in a positive way and for that I thank you," Crystal began. "Over five years, my account has shifted from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life. The real me. I was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process."

While Crystal acknowledged that her following grew during her time as a Playmate, she's since shifted her feed to be more modest, adding that it's what "empowers" her these days.

"As most of you know, I grew my following during my 'Playboy [years]. Certain photos grow followings fast. In short, sex sells," she explained. "I don’t know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc …or if I just felt it was expected of me or what… but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life."

Living a more modest life included removing everything fake from her body, including her breast implants, and deleting photos of her former life.

"I removed everything fake from my body and deleted all my old photos. I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine," Crystal declared. "As I made this transition, I always thought… 'Will my account survive?' as I saw followers drop by the thousands every day (I use socialblade.com to check, you can type in any username and see for yourself). I was in the red. Every day. I was watching the girls that had similar pages keep posting the same scantily clad stuff and growing exponentially while I tanked hard."

While it took some time, her following transitioned and began to pick back up as she continued to post what she felt was a true representation of her life today.

"But now it has shifted. Now it’s in the green. Most days the count is growing," she shared. "Now my women followers are giving the men followers a run for their money. Now I truly feel I have an army of supporters that care and see an actual soul behind the lens. For that I thank you. ⁣"

"If you follow for insight into my past life, my new one, my travels, my health hurdles, lifestyle, you name it… thank you," Crystal continued. "I will make it my mission to try and help in all ways that I can while staying true to myself. I hope all of you can stay true to yourself and to what feels right for you as well, because there’s a certain power you get from that you can’t find anywhere else. I love you."

The 35-year-old former model turned travel blogger, has always been open about her health. In addition to sharing that she removed her implants because they were "poisoning" her body, in 2016, Crystal shared that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

She shared the news in a cautionary message posted to Instagram, warning followers to get tested for the illness if they "have EVER GONE HIKING" because it is spread by deer ticks, which are often found in the wilderness.

"I was diagnosed a few days ago and have a long road ahead of me," Crystal wrote at the time, adding that she doesn't even remember getting bit by a tick at any point. "The symptoms are vast and when it has been left untreated for a long time can turn into MS, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Dementia and ALS."

"It is a disease so many people are living with and is becoming an epidemic," she continued, after detailing Lyme disease's many symptoms. "I always thought I was a hypochondriac. Doctors told me it was just 'stress' or 'all in my head' but I finally figured it out and you can too."

Crystal rose to fame after she started dating Hugh in January 2009 following his relationship with his former "No. 1 girl," Holly Madison. They said "I do" in December 2012. Crystal was Hugh's third wife. He was previously married to Kimberley Conrad and Millie Williams.

