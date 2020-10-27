Crystal Kung Minkoff is the newest housewife! ET has learned that the 35-year-old entrepreneur will be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 11th season, with a source exclusively telling ET that she's "very excited" for her new gig.

"Crystal is not a reality TV person, but she feels that Asians need more representation on TV," the source says. "This was an opportunity that came to her and she felt a strong responsibility to pursue it."

"Not only does Crystal want to highlight the diversity of those living in Beverly Hills, but she also wants to convey that one can be down to earth and live a simpler life in Beverly Hills as well," the source adds of Crystal, who shares two children -- Max, 8, and Zoe, 5 -- with her husband of 13 years, Rob Minkoff, who is the director of the Academy Award-winning Disney animated feature, The Lion King.

Crystal will join Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais on RHOBH's 11th season. Her casting comes after Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards announced their exits from the Bravo reality series.

According to the source, Crystal is friends with Teddi, as well as Kyle's sister, Kathy Hilton. She also runs in the same circle as Lisa and Kyle, according to the source.

People was the first to report the casting news.

When rumors were circulating about the latest casting, Garcelle told ET that, while she doesn't know Crystal, she "probably will" meet her soon.

As for her upcoming sophomore season, Garcelle told ET that she's gearing up to be "a little brave, a little scared, a little ready" in the new episodes.

"I'm ready, but you're never really ready," Garcelle added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo in 2021.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Garcelle Beauvais Confirms 'RHOBH' Return and Dishes on Her New Gig at 'The Real' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Garcelle Beauvais Confirms 'RHOBH' Return and Dishes on Her New Gig at 'The Real' (Exclusive)

Garcelle Beauvais Confirms 'RHOBH' Return and Reacts to Cast Changes

'RHOBH' Cast Frustrated Denise's Husband Didn't Show Up at Reunion

Denise Richards Felt She Had to Leave 'Toxic' Group on 'RHOBH': Source

Related Gallery